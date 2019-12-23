The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Government halts Leviathan operations 9 hours before start

The ministry instructed Noble Energy to give the public two days notice ahead of the rescheduled start of operations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 23, 2019 23:07
THE LEVIATHAN jacket. (photo credit: ALBATROSS)
THE LEVIATHAN jacket.
(photo credit: ALBATROSS)
After residents of the HaCarmel Beach area threatened to leave their homes in protest of the potential air pollution that could be caused by the Leviathan natural gas platform and nine hours before the start of operations, the Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Monday that it would not let Noble Energy operate the platform because it did not meet all the requirements and conditions that were placed on the company.
The ministry instructed Noble Energy to complete all the missing requirements by the next start date and to give the public two days notice ahead of the rescheduled start of operations. The company will need to get approval from the ministry before starting operations. A sampling and monitoring program during operations has not been approved by the ministry, as they are not satisfied with the calibration and quality control reports submitted pertaining to the analysis instruments on the rig for the inspection of gas composition.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection added that it still believes that Leviathan's operations won't pose any danger to public health.
"The gas from Leviathan waited a long time to come out of the ground and this will happen quickly. We were very surprised and saddened to hear about the decision by the Ministry of Environmental Protection. Noble Energy strictly adheres to all permits and approvals that were granted to it and that received approval from the different courts," said the Leviathan partners in response.
"The Ministry of Environmental Protection asked for additional validation of the analysis instrument beyond the existing one and Nobel is working to transfer this information to the ministry. The Leviathan partners are excited, ready and alert for the production of natural gas and Israel's transformation into an energy superpower," said the partners.
The final stage of testing at the offshore Leviathan natural gas platform was supposed to begin on Tuesday, according to instructions issued by the Ministry of Environmental Protection to operator Noble Energy on Friday.
While Noble applied for approval to start the delayed test on Monday, the ministry stated the company had failed to give the public two working days’ notice ahead of the operation as required, and can therefore only proceed the following day at the earliest.
Anchored to the sea bed 10 km. from Israel’s Mediterranean coast, the Leviathan platform is currently approaching the conclusion of a series of commissioning tests before starting to pump gas to Israel’s domestic market later this month, and subsequently to Egypt and Jordan.
Since the discovery of the Leviathan gas field in 2010, Noble Energy and partners Delek Drilling and Ratio Oil Exploration have invested $3.75b. in the project. One of the largest natural gas fields discovered worldwide in the last decade, the Leviathan reservoir is expected to contain up to 605 billion cu.m. of natural gas, equivalent to 65 years of domestic gas consumption.
“The Ministry of Environmental Protection has reviewed the company’s plans for the trial period,” the ministry said in a statement. “The findings showed that exceptional benzine levels are not expected along the coastline, particularly on significant test dates.”
During the testing period, representatives from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Ministry of Energy will be present on both the platform and the beach to monitor pollution levels. Concentrations of pollutants along the coast will be continuously monitored, said the ministries, adding the test will be stopped in the “unlikely event” of a real-time increase in air pollution.
On Thursday, a Jerusalem District Court canceled a temporary injunction issued against the test one day before, which had briefly prevented Noble Energy from conducting “operations involving gas emissions” at the gas field. The injunction followed an application submitted by five municipalities and the Zalul Environmental Association earlier in the week, claiming the test would result in harmful quantities of pollutant emissions.
“The Leviathan project has been subject to rigorous oversight by the ministries of energy and environmental protection and various other regulatory bodies,” said the Leviathan project partners in a statement following the court’s decision.
“We are proud of this world-class project which is poised to deliver natural gas for the benefit of Israel’s citizens and the region. The natural gas from Leviathan will improve Israel’s air quality by displacing coal, improve Israel’s environment, provide security of supply and create unprecedented commercial ties in the region.”
The Energy Ministry granted final approval for the first flow of gas from the Leviathan platform following the decision.
“A decade after the discovery of one of Israel’s largest natural treasures, the Leviathan reservoir, natural gas will start flowing from it to the shore,” said Steinitz.
“This is a historic day in the State of Israel, a significant milestone in the implementation of the natural gas framework, which will enable the conversion of power plants to use natural gas to reduce air pollution, and transform the State of Israel into a gas superpower with gas exports to Egypt and Jordan.”
Natural gas from the reservoir will be transmitted through two 120 km. underwater pipelines directly to the Leviathan platform, where it will be processed prior to flowing through a northern entry pipeline connected to the Israel Natural Gas Lines (INGL) national gas transmission system.
Tzvi Joffre and Eytan Halon contributed to this article.


Tags environment natural gas israel natural gas Leviathan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Anti-Zionism and antisemitism By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak By deposing Netanyahu, Likud members can refresh a jaded brand By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by