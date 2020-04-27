Government to debate reopening of schools; deaths rise to 202

The government will debate its strategy for the gradual return of children to school on Monday afternoon, considered key to successfully restoring the economy to full operation.Under plans due to be presented by the Education Ministry, the reopening of the school system after Independence Day will be based on a combination of in-class learning and remote learning.coronavirus and 15,466 cases have been confirmed to date. Currently, 129 patients are in serious condition, including 96 requiring ventilation.Some 6,796 patients have recovered so far, leaving a total of 8,760 active cases.The plan proposed by the Education Ministry varies according to age group, but is based on the division of classes into two "organic groups," accompanied by the same members of staff. Classes will not necessarily be held every day of the week at this stage.Kindergartens will be split into two groups, each with an average of 15 children. Each group will spend half the week at kindergarten and half the week in remote learning.For children in first to third grade, in-school learning will take place all week, with classes divided into two groups and taught in different classrooms. Break times will be staggered so that groups do not meet. Pupils in fourth to tenth grade will continue learning remotely at this stage.Eleventh and twelfth graders studying for their bagrut (matriculation exam) will also continue to learn remotely, with exams due to take place in June and July. The tests will be carried out in groups no larger than 15 pupils, with a supervisor present in every classroom.For students requiring additional support ahead of the exams, including at-risk youth and new immigrants, special approval may be sought to hold "preparation marathons" in groups of up to 10 students.Estimates published by the Bank of Israel last week showed that parents being absent from the workplace, due to the closure of the education system, costs the economy approximately NIS 2.6 billion per week.There are currently about 400,000 households in Israel where an employed parent is required to stay at home in order to supervise children who would otherwise be at school or kindergarten, the central bank stated.The debate comes as a slowdown in coronavirus infection rates has permitted the gradual easing of tough lockdown measures in the past two weeks.A total of 202 Israelis have died from the