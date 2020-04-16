The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Grabski MS Center provides exemplary care during coronavirus pandemic

The center, a part of the Colel Chabad network, implemented a complete lockdown early in the coronavirus crisis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 16, 2020 06:44
Health care staff at the Grabski MS Center in Migdal Haemek
While numerous senior-care facilities have been harshly impacted by the coronavirus, with higher fatality rates among those with preexisting conditions, weakened immune systems and the elderly, the Grabski Multiple Sclerosis Center in Migdal Haemek has been an outlier in terms of response and preparedness for the coronavirus. 
The center, a part of the Colel Chabad network, implemented a complete lockdown early in the coronavirus crisis, whereby core staff were prevented from leaving or entering the facility for a two-week period. Inhabitants of the Grabski Center consists of 45 residents suffering from muscular conditions. 
“Migdal Haemek had one of the earlier outbreaks in Israel so we quickly realized that we needed a comprehensive response,” he explains. “I brought our staff together and explained that we would need staff who would be available to stay for a lengthy-period without seeing their families,” said Kobi Vizel, Director of the Grabski Center says that the response from his staff has been extraordinary.
Of the 64 staff members at the Grabski Center, 22 agreed to leave their families during the holiday season and commit to remaining in the facility for the duration of the lockdown. 
Vizel remarked on the dedication of his staff, saying “there are certainly many negative sides to this crisis but seeing the dedication of not just healthcare workers, but all sections of the staff, from housekeeping to social work and everyone in between has been remarkable,” says Moran Ben Reuven, the Grabski Center manager who stayed isolated, away from her 3 children, with staff and residents.  
“Seeing the laughter and comradery of everyone after a long day has been an added bonus to the experience.”  “These aren’t just employees and coworkers – this community is now family,” added Vizel.   
Vizel paid it forward as well, sending care packages and calling every staff member's family to personally thank them for their contribution and relative's sacrifice during this period. 
“The reality is that almost all of these people have families of their own.  The decision they each made, with the support of their families at home, shows the best in humanity during these very challenging and uncertain times,” said Vizel.


