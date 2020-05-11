The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Greek Orthodox Patriarchate seeking to remove Ein Yael Museum from land

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has several disputes with the state over land in its possession.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 11, 2020 17:27
Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III at the celebration of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, Friday January 18 2019 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III at the celebration of the Epiphany at Qasr el Yahud, Friday January 18 2019
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has filed a lawsuit against the Ein Yael Museum and the Jerusalem Foundation in south Jerusalem claiming ownership over the land the museum sits on.
The museum is located close to the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo with various archaeological attractions and children’s workshops, but the patriarchate says that it was established without its knowledge in 1990.
The suit, first reported by Kol Ha’ir, claims that the patriarchate only became aware that the museum was located on its land in 2015, and said the institution was “astonished that the defendant was making use of its land and generating profit at the expense of the plaintiff and operating a museum without its approval.”
In its suit against the Jerusalem Foundation which was involved in the establishment of the museum, the patriarchate is asking the Jerusalem District Court to remove the Ein Yael outdoors museum from the site and demanding legal costs from the foundation.
The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has several disputes with the state over land in its possession.
One of the main disputes involves more than 50 hectares of church land the patriarchate sold in recent years to developers in which the developers are seeking to charge large sums of money for the renewal of the leasehold.
Legislation was advanced in the Knesset to nationalize these church lands but it was halted due to heavy pressure from the churches and senior US politicians.


Tags Jerusalem museum greek orthodox church
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After coronavirus lockdown ends, it's an opportunity for a better normal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
5 Researcher close to coronavirus breakthrough dead in murder-suicide
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by