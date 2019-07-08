Hamas: ‘The occupation intelligence services utterly failed’

Hamas members.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Hamas terror group slammed Israeli security forces on Monday claiming the result of the IDF investigation into the botched IDF commando raid in 2018 is “an utter failure by the occupation intelligence services.”
A senior commander in the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate has left his post over a botched raid by special forces in the southern Gaza Strip last year, the second high-ranking officer to do so.
According to a report by Yediot Aharonot, Brig.-Gen. “G,” who served as commander of the Intelligence Directorate’s Special Operations Division, quit after learning from media reports two months ago that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi asked his predecessor to replace him and rehabilitate the elite unit.
Hamas officials said that the failure of the operation spells “Gazan soil is forbidden for Zionists.”
Palestinian media pointed out top Israeli security officials were in charge of the operation, including former IDF Chief of Staff and the head of Shin Bet.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>