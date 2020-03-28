The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Haredi cities lead in number of coronavirus patients in Israel

Jerusalem and Bnei Brak lead the country in numbers of coronavirus patients, Zikhron Ya'akov at the bottom with 12 patients.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 28, 2020 04:27
HAREDIM WALK in Jerusalem in front of a 'Men Only' sign – the role of religion in public life will likely increase due to demographic trends and the high birth rate in the haredi and national-religious sectors. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
HAREDIM WALK in Jerusalem in front of a ‘Men Only’ sign – the role of religion in public life will likely increase due to demographic trends and the high birth rate in the haredi and national-religious sectors.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Haredi, meaning ultra-orthodox, city of Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, with its many Haredi residents, lead the nation in numbers of coronavirus patients at the time of this writing with 267 and 352 respectively, Channel 12 reported on Friday.  
 
It is thought that a small minority among the Haredi community finds it difficult to adjust to the new Health Ministry regulations as they forbid mass prayer, large weddings, and studying in big groups – all of which are vital to the Haredi way of life.  
 
The largely secular city of Tel Aviv, that has more than double the number of residents than Bnei Brak, is ranked third with 267 patients. This despite social media posts that alleged that the residents of the first Hebrew city are lax in their social distancing and can’t give up their daily jogs and drinking coffee at the beach.  
 
On Hebrew social media, a great deal of anger was expressed at some residents of Tel Aviv for allegedly not caring about the well beings of the elderly, who are much more vulnerable to coronavirus, and insensitive to the great number of people who are facing unemployment now due to the COVID-19 impact on the world economy.  
 
Such ideas seem to predate the virus, Israelis often imagine Tel Aviv as a city which is slightly hedonistic and self-absorbed like other cities in the world, Paris or New York, are imagined in certain ways in France and the US.  
 
Ashkelon is number four with 78 patients, Bat Yam was ranked five with 51 patients. Efrat had 44 patients, same as Haifa, Beersheba had 43 patients. 
 
The small Jewish religious community of Kiryat Ye'arim had a local outbreak with 30 patients reported so far. Beitar Elit had 23 patients and Zikhron Ya'akov was at the bottom with 12 patients.
 
         
      


Tags Israel Haredi Coronavirus
