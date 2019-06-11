Haredi political domination ‘only issue’ for elections says Liberman

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman insisted on Tuesday that the central focus of the upcoming elections was the influence of the haredi and religious political parties over the future government and “religious coercion.”



He accused the haredi parties of “extorting” right-wing governments and said that Yisrael Beytenu was the only party able to prevent this from happening again.

Senior United Torah Judaism hit back later during the day, accusing Liberman of serving his own personal political interests and describing the Yisrael Beytenu leader as “a parasite” and “a hypocrite.”Liberman famously, or infamously, single-handedly stymied the formation of a right-wing government after the last elections due to his position on haredi enlistment legislation, and now is now looking to secure his image as a defender of religious liberty within a right-wing government as an electoral gambit ahead of the repeat elections in September“The current election campaign is about one issue, whether or not the right-wing bloc will become the haredi bloc with Yisrael Beytenu out of the coalition, or whether a nationalist, right-wing, liberal government will be established with Yisrael Beytenu,” Liberman wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.But he also took aim at not only the haredi parties but also the Union of Right Wing parties and its extremist elements, saying that had the party had gained just two more seats there would have been a coalition “including MKs Orit Struck, [Itama] Ben Gvir, [Bezalel] Smotrich, [Yaakov] Litzman, [Aryeh] Deri, and [Moshe] Gafni,” naming the most radical national-religious Knesset members and candidates, as well as the haredi political leaders.“Only Yisrael Beytenu can prevent a situation in which a right-wing government is extorted by messianic haredim,” he continued.“Anyone who wants the State of Israel to continue on the path of sanity and balanced, responsible, and liberals policies, especially relating to religion and state, must vote for Yisrael Beytenu. We will not allow the continued religious coercion and the attempt to change the status quo.”Gafni did not hold back in his response which came later during the day in an interview with haredi radio station Kol Hai.“Liberman is a hypocrite. What interests him is his personal interest, he is a parasite and we are hoping and praying that he does not pass the electoral threshold and that he will not [again] be the deciding factor [in the formation of a coalition], said the MK.Gafni also repeated UTJ’s oft repeated promise not to sit in a coalition with Yesh Atid or its leader MK Yair Lapid,” although noticeably declined to say that the party would boycott Yisrael Beytenu despite the latter’s recent rhetoric.

