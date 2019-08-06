Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hatzalah Netanya hit by vandalism and theft

“I came downstairs in the morning to take my bicycle out of the shed, and was surprised and dismayed to see that the bicycle was gone."

By
August 6, 2019 12:49
The Medical gear and box found a few streets away from Reich’s home

The Medical gear and box found a few streets away from Reich’s home. (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

The summery city of Netanya, which is known for being a popular holiday resort for Israelis and tourists alike, has been shocked by a spate of thefts and vandalism over the past few weeks.

The most recent incident was Sunday, when EMS volunteers of United Hatzalah discovered that one of their electric bicycles was stolen and another was vandalized. Last month, a wheel was stolen from an e-bike in the city.

When a Hatzalah volunteer went out to his e-bike Sunday morning, he saw that it had been stolen from the storage shed.

He found the medical equipment box, which is usually kept on the back of the bike, scattered carelessly on the ground a few streets away from his house. “I came downstairs in the morning to take my bicycle out of the shed, and was surprised and dismayed to see that the bicycle was gone."

There are currently a hundred United Hatzalah volunteer first responders serving Netanya and the surrounding area. The Hatzalah team gives critical medical care before the ambulances arrive. This is especially important in Netanya, which has severe traffic and congestion problems. The e-bikes have been found to arrive much faster than ambulances and other emergency response units.

"I sincerely hope that the electric bicycle will be found – and quickly – so that I can get back out on the street and continue saving lives and helping people,” he said.


Related Content

Ya'acov Litzman at cabinet meeting on March 17th, 2019
August 6, 2019
Police recommend indicting Litzman for aiding alleged pedophile

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings