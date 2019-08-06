Hatzalah Netanya hit by vandalism and theft

The summery city of Netanya, which is known for being a popular holiday resort for Israelis and tourists alike, has been shocked by a spate of thefts and vandalism over the past few weeks.

The most recent incident was Sunday, when EMS volunteers of United Hatzalah discovered that one of their electric bicycles was stolen and another was vandalized. Last month, a wheel was stolen from an e-bike in the city.

When a Hatzalah volunteer went out to his e-bike Sunday morning, he saw that it had been stolen from the storage shed.



He found the medical equipment box, which is usually kept on the back of the bike, scattered carelessly on the ground a few streets away from his house. “I came downstairs in the morning to take my bicycle out of the shed, and was surprised and dismayed to see that the bicycle was gone."

There are currently a hundred United Hatzalah volunteer first responders serving Netanya and the surrounding area. The Hatzalah team gives critical medical care before the ambulances arrive. This is especially important in Netanya, which has severe traffic and congestion problems. The e-bikes have been found to arrive much faster than ambulances and other emergency response units.

"I sincerely hope that the electric bicycle will be found – and quickly – so that I can get back out on the street and continue saving lives and helping people,” he said.

