Health Ministry: End corridor hospitalizations within 5 years

Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov, Deputy Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman and Prof. Ran Tur-Kaspa.
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Ministry of Health committed on Thursday to put an end to the sight of patients lying in hospital ward corridors within five years, after a ministry committee submitted recommendations to improve hospitalization in internal medicine wards across the country's hospitals.
Each year, Israelis are hospitalized approximately 330,000 times in the country’s 110 internal medicine wards.
While the winter season often means the hospitalization of additional patients, wards are stretched beyond capacity throughout the year. Approximately one-quarter of patients on the wards are cases of rehospitalization.
At the end of 2018, there were 3,983 standard beds in Israel's internal medicine wards. The number of beds per 1,000 inhabitants has declined by 15% since 2005, and now stands at just 0.44 beds.
Chaired by Prof. Ran Tur-Kaspa, the committee was charged with examining solutions to improve the state
of internal ward hospitalizations in public hospitals, including tackling ward workloads, staff exhaustion and the need for significant changes to hospitalization procedures.
Slamming corridor hospitalizations as "unacceptable" and constituting a "violation of human dignity and the basic right to privacy," the committee recommended that the Health Ministry director-general issues a directive within five years prohibiting the hospitalization of patients outside hospital wards or rooms.
In order to implement the directive, a dedicated multi-year budget should be allocated for the renovation, construction and adaptation of internal medicine wards to meet the standards of a newly-constructed department.
The committee recommended that wards be made up of small hospital rooms designed for one or two patients, with a toilet and shower for each room, enabling patient isolation where necessary.
Rooms should also allow the addition of a third bed in case of hospital occupancy exceeding 100%.
Internal medicine wards should be capable of holding 38 beds in total, the committee added, including an additional room suitable for up to six patients requiring more frequent treatment.
"I believe that the results and recommendations of the committee can bring about a revolution in internal medicine in Israel," said Tur-Kaspa.
"The symbol of internal medicine wards is the elderly patient in the corridor. This is a rare opportunity to change the situation."
Other recommendations made by the committee included increasing the medical staff allocated to each internal medicine ward, encouraging young doctors to see internal medicine wards as their professional home and training them to become experienced department managers, and making hospital discharge procedures more efficient.
"Usually committees are for dragging things out, but we took this issue seriously because it relates to the core of the health system," said Deputy Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman.
"Solving the crowding in the internal medicine wards is a supreme goal, and we are committed to achieving it. The ministry intends to implement the recommendations within five years."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>