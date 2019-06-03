Health Ministry warns of possible measles exposure in Bat Yam, Haifa

A nurse holds a vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Health Ministry has warned of possible measles exposure in Haifa and Bat Yam on May 29.
It said that anyone unvaccinated who traveled on Line 3 of the Metronit from Jabotinksy in Bat Yam on May 29 on the 11:20 a.m. bus, and passengers traveling from the Haifa Central Bus Station to Jerusalem at 12:20 p.m. on the Egged line 960 should contact their local health bureau, the ministry said in a statement.
Those born between 1957 and 1989 may also need to get a second dose of the vaccine as they may not be protected.
"The Ministry of Health advises individuals with symptoms of fever plus one or more of the following symptoms: cough, runny nose, eye inflammation or rash to stay away from public places, such as the work place, places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants, public transportation, busy events and any other public place in order to help contain the spread of measles," the ministry also wrote.
Israel has seen some 4,000 cases of measles since the measles outbreak started in the country in March 2018.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>