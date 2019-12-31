The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
High Court hints will delay ruling whether Netanyahu can be PM

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has made it clear that he is not interested in personally being the hand that forces Netanyahu out of office.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 10:49
Israeli High Court hearing on whether Netanyahu can form next government despite indictment he faces. (December 31, 2019) (photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)
Israeli High Court hearing on whether Netanyahu can form next government despite indictment he faces. (December 31, 2019)
(photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)
The Israeli High Court convened a hearing on Tuesday to discuss a petition asking that the justices rule that Benjamin Netanyahu, under indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, cannot form the next government. Chief Justice Esther Hayut and her deputy Justice Hanan Melcer led the hearing.
Around 70 hi-tech officials have requested that the court rule on Netanyahu's eligibility to form a government before the upcoming March 2 election, mainly due to the charge of bribery which he faces in Case 4000 also known as the Bezeq-Walla Affair.
During the hearing on Tuesday, the petitioners' lawyer said that the High Court set a clear precedent when it forced Aryeh Deri to resign as minister upon indictment for bribery 20 years ago, and the precedent demands that the court do the same in Netanyahu's case.
All three justices hinted that they a ruling now is premature, and will only become relevant once Netanyahu's candidacy to form a government is presented to President Reuven Rivlin following the upcoming election in March. 
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has made it clear that he is not interested in personally being the hand that forces Netanyahu out of office.
He has made legal arguments protecting Netanyahu from being forced out by two legal grounds of attack, while postponing indefinitely analyzing whether Netanyahu can form a new government now that he has been indicted for bribery.
Mandelblit has ruled that the issue can be kicked down the road because it is only theoretical.
Until Netanyahu is actually in a position in which he has the support of 61 MKs – something that may never happen, or in any event, is more than three months off given that a third election is imminent – Mandelblit said there is no reason to rule on it.



