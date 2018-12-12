High Court to state: Register gay adoptive parents on birth certificate

LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The state must register the name of a child's same-sex adoptive parent on his birth certificate, the High Court of Justice ruled late Wednesday.
In the case, the Tel Aviv Family Court had approved the homosexual couple's adoption of the child back in 2015.
Yet, while the Interior Ministry had complied with that court's order to permit the adoption, it had refused to issue a new birth certificate for the child, reflecting the homosexual adoptive parents as the child's parents.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit
essentially supported the homosexual couple's petition to the High Court to compel the Interior Ministry to issue an amended birth certificate, saying that it was in the best interests of the child - which he said should be the decisive legal principle in play.
However, the Interior Ministry argued that there was no practical application to issuing the new document once the adoption was approved and that the state could choose to refrain from being used by the couple to make political statements promoting its ideology which conflicts with much of the country's citizenry's ideology.
The High Court panel of Justices Neal Hendel, George Kara and Menachem Mazuz sided with the couple and Mandelblit saying that the best interests of the child dictated that he should have a birth document which connects him to his adoptive parents and that this principle trumped other considerations.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>