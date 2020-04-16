Hilltop youth escape IDF quarantine facility

A group of far-right youth who were placed in a coronavirus quarantine facility by the IDF near the Dead Sea have escaped from the facility, taking thousands of shekels worth of military equipment with them. According to media reports the group of 15-20 youth from the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar who had been placed there last week, dismantled the facility, which cost tens of thousands of shekels, and fled with equipment. Israel Police were able to apprehend two members of the group on Highway 90 near the Lido Junction while trying to find a vehicle to escape. The two, who are suspected of attacking a group of Palestinians earlier this week, have been taken in for questioning. Security forces are currently searching for the rest of the group.

Earlier this week three Palestinians-two men and one woman- were physically attacked by the group with rocks and pepper spray before they lit two cars on fire . The attackers struck the woman in her face and stomach, causing her to lose consciousness and be evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba for medical care.

The group was required to enter quarantine after one of their peers who lived in the Kumi Uri neighborhood of the settlement was diagnosed with the deadly virus. The youth was arrested by Border Police officers three weeks ago after a group of hilltop youth tried to rebuild a synagogue in the flashpoint settlement.

They were being bused to a quarantine facility in the south after they refused to stay at a government quarantine hotel in Jerusalem after being told they would have to stay in separate rooms.

The group began to riot in the bus after they became concerned that they were being taken to a Shin Bet detention center rather than a quarantine facility. While several youth managed to escape after breaking the windows of the bus, they were caught shortly afterwards by police.

After being bused back to Jerusalem by police they were taken to Metzoke Dragot near the Dead Sea where the IDF had set up the temporary quarantine facility where they could stay together in tents.