Hod Hashron killer allegedly triggered by mother in-law

Barak Ben Ami, who allegedly murdered his 10-month-old daughter and stabbed his wife as well as a three year-old daughter, was allegedly triggered by his mother in-law visiting the family home and helping his three year old child into a Purim costume, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.
The violence erupted after the mother in-law left the house.
Ben Ami and his family had been living in a housing unit joined to the Hod HaSharon home of his wife’s parents. Allegedly, the lack of personal space and the proximity to the wife’s parents caused Ben Ami a great deal of stress which led to him having fits of rage.
A former girlfriend of Ben Ami alleged he suffered from rage issues in their own relationship, which led to her decision to end it.