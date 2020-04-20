Holocaust Memorial Day official ceremony in Israel - watch live

"Citizens of Israel, first and foremost our Holocaust survivors. We all hug you in these days and we do it with deep appreciation and love. We mourn the Holocaust survivors who were recently taken from us by the coronavirus, we share the grief of families. Your pain is our pain.

I spoke today with Luba, Michael Katz's niece. Michael was a child when his family was killed in the Holocaust, his house was bombed. He went through hardships and wanderings, came to Kazakhstan and eventually to Israel. Today he is 92, he survived the Holocaust and defeated the coronavirus. I am full of admiration and amazement at his soul, his power. Especially because I remember what I heard as a kid, what I heard from Yechiel Di-Nor K. Tsetnik, who testified at the Eichmann trial about the "other planet."

The planet of terrible suffering, in the extermination camps, had other laws of nature. There, every minute of a moment goes on forever. There, they breathed another type of air. There the sun did not shine. I heard K. Tsetnik and the other survivors say: 'You will never understand what we have been through.' They were right - we can never understand, because there is nothing like the Holocaust. The same is true of the global coronavirus crisis, which some consider to be the greatest challenge of mankind since World War II.

At these times there are many hardships, but in every respect, they can not compare and do not equate to the systematic, diabolical extinction of the six million. Today, we are dealing with one dangerous epidemic - whereas in the ghettos and camps, epidemics have been rampant. Because the compression of tens of thousands of Jews into confined space has taken countless victims of typhoid, dysentery.

Today of course the situation is quite different. Today we have a national home, we have our own state. A strong, progressive, highly valued country. Three months ago we hosted the International Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. Leaders from all over the world marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. I saw them, talked to them, they were impressed with our success in replacing the powerless with great power and achievements - and they pledged - all the leaders who were there - to work against antisemitism and other manifestations of racism. Of course we all welcomed it, but at the same time, and that was my main message in the Holocaust forum, Israel must always be responsible for its fate. In every situation, at all times, we need to have the strength and willingness to defend ourselves on our own.

In the months since, we have been given daily proof of this. The outbreak of the coronavirus necessitates a global fight against the virus, and no less, it demonstrates the importance of national sovereignty. Unlike the Holocaust - this time we recognized the danger in time. We made important decisions, such as closing the borders of the state, and harnessing all the state's systems for the war on the virus. In particular, we have embraced your will, commitment and responsibility, citizens of Israel. Our achievements are a model for many countries in the world.

At the same time as the campaign on health, and on your life, the citizens of Israel, the campaign for ensuring the security of the state continues. The lessons of the Holocaust require constant learning. The threat of extermination of radical Islam led by Iran did not dissipate in the coronavirus storm. They are still here, and we are always determined to answer them. The IDF and security forces are now helping civilians during the coronavirus crisis, but let no one be mistaken: we are more than fully operational and committed to curb any danger - near our borders, and far beyond our borders.

The virus is changing world order, and it may also change the Middle East, I hope this time for the better, we will further strengthen our relations with the Arab and moderate Muslim countries. I was deeply impressed some time ago to see a delegation of Muslim clerics visiting Auschwitz on the occasion of International Holocaust Day. On behalf of the survivors of the Holocaust, I would like to thank these religious scholars. They recognized the full size of the crime committed against our people, and they denounced it firmly.

Citizens of Israel, the challenges we face require broad unity in the people and the country. This is also a fundamental lesson from the Holocaust. During the Warsaw ghetto uprising in 1943, the struggle against the Nazis led two resistance organizations: one led by Mordechai Anilewicz, a member of Hashomer Hatzair. The second led by Pavel Frankel, member of Betar. My friend and mentor Moshe Arens, who studied the story of the uprising, has been crying until the last day for the failure of the union between the two organizations. He told me, at our last meeting, a few days before his death: 'How can that in the face of this enemy, the rivalry has not stopped and they have not united?' But ideological rivalry was stronger than their ability to stand together in the face of the the foe. After 77 years we must act differently, we must achieve unity.

You, the torch-bearers of memory and heroism, represent unity in full exclusion. This year, my wife and I avoided meeting you because of the virus. But we were astonished to hear of the vicissitudes of your life: About the childhood stolen from you, the years of terror and anguish, the heavy loss of family members, the rescue from the great fire, your welcomed contribution to building our state.

We salute you in endless recognition: Zohar Arnon, Aviva Blum-Wex, Haim Arbiv, Leah-Miriam Reuveni, Abraham Carmi, Yehuda Baylis and Naomi Cassuto. All of you serve as exemplars of the mighty powers that lie in our people."