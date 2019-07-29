Holocaust survivors more likely to develop dementia than others

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Those who were exposed to the traumatic events of the Holocaust develop dementia at a rate 1.21 times higher than those who did not, a new study from the University of Haifa reported.



The findings, recently published in The Journal of Traumatic Stress by Dr. Arad Kodesh, Prof. Itzhak Levav and Prof. Stephen Levine, add to an ongoing debate about the psychological effects of extreme adversity.

Some scientists hypothesize that those who experience horrific events may develop mechanisms that make them resistant to neurodegenerative disease like dementia, characterized by a decline in cognitive ability and a decrease in daily activities. Others, however, argue that the risk of developing these diseases may increase with exposure to trauma, Levine explained.The University of Haifa researchers found that the those who were exposed to the Holocaust (more than 10,000 participants, or about one-fifth of the total study pool) contracted dementia at a rate of 16.5%, compared with a rate of 9.3% among the remainder of the study participants.The results of the study are therefore consistent with the hypothesis that exposure to the trauma of genocide increases vulnerability to the risk of dementia later in life.The researchers analyzed registry data on 51,752 Israeli residents without a history of dementia from September 2002 to January 2012. Participants were born between 1901 and 1945, alive in January of 2012 and examined for risk of dementia between January 2013 and October 2017. The researchers classified participants by their exposure to the Holocaust based on government recognition and assigned hazard ratios from Cox regression models to quantify risk of dementia, with adjustments made for demographic factors such as sex and age."The study findings are clinically significant in terms of the long-term identification of dementia among Holocaust survivors, and they may also be relevant regarding crimes against humanity in general," Levine said. "The findings highlight the need for careful monitoring of cognitive decline in risk populations that experienced extreme and protracted trauma in general, and Holocaust survivors in particular."

