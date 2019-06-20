Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Holocaust survivors to receive increase in compensation from Germany

There are some 200,000 Holocaust survivors living in Israel. Tragically, around 50,000 of them live around or below the poverty line.

By
June 20, 2019 15:02
1 minute read.


HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS visit the site of the Auschwitz death camp, during ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the camp’s liberation and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Poland in January 2018... (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)

 
Holocaust survivors are set to receive an upgrade in the compensation they receive from the German government, after an agreement was signed Wednesday between the Finance Ministries of Israel and Germany.

The Holocaust Survivor's Rights Authority, which is housed within the Finance Ministry, leads the initiative to improve the conditions of Holocaust survivors in Israel, assessed that there was a need to increase the stipends the German government pays directly to the survivors.

The lengthy negotiation between the authorities resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, according to which survivors will receive an additional 100 - 400 Euros per month. This increase will raise total funds that Germany pays them each year to 15 million Euros.

"I am pleased to announce the significant addition to the benefits of Holocaust survivors who are receiving direct stipends from Germany," Ofra Ross, director of the Holocaust Survivors' Rights Authority said, calling the addition "unprecedented."


She further thanked the German representatives for the professional negotiations and the goodwill in reaching this agreement.

The Holocaust Survivor's Rights Authority has also implemented measures to improve the lives of survivors. The steps include grants of NIS 10,000 a year, exemption of paying for medicines, increased nursing assistance and employing volunteers to ease survivor's loneliness.

There are some 200,000 Holocaust survivors living in Israel. Tragically, around 50,000 of them live around or below the poverty line.

