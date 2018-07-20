Host Israel edged by Japan, to battle for 7th at Lacrosse Worlds

AFTER LOSING to Australia in the quarterfinals, Israel fell 10-9 last night to Japan at the FIL World Lacrosse Championship in Netanya and will play for seventh place today against Puerto Rico or England..
(photo credit: ODED KARNI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In 2014, Scotland relegated Japan outside of the top six in a 10-9 double-overtime heartbreaker, making 2018 the first FIL World Lacrosse Championship in which Japan competed outside of the top division since 2002.
On Wednesday, Japan got Scotland back in a 11-7 handling of its foe. The Japanese finished the second and final step on Thursday, topping tournament host Israel 10-9 in a rematch of the seventh-place game in Denver that the Israelis won.
Although Israel was able to get quality looks on Japan’s defense, it couldn’t solve the final question standing in net. Japanese goalie Shunsuke Hattori stole the show, making many acrobatic and last-ditch saves.
Israel clawed back after falling behind 6-2 in the second quarter, with defender Isaac Paparo coming up with a hat trick to bring the Israelis back into the game. But Japan stood firm, never allowing Israel to bring the scoreline level.
Japan’s Tatsuki Hashimoto scored four goals to lead the Japanese attack. There were six other scorers, spreading out the danger and making it difficult for Israel to contain.
On Friday, Israel will face the loser of Puerto Rico vs England – a match which finished late – with the winner taking seventh place and loser settling for eighth.
In Thursday’s first semifinal, Canada beat the Iroquois Nationals 15-4 to reach the final. The United States took on Australia in second semi, which ended after press time.
Saturday’s title game will take place at the Wingate Institute in Netanya at 10 a.m.