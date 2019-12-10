Houthi rebels threaten Israel in statements to Arab media

Al-Medean that they have “a bank of targets, both land and sea-based, at which it can strike the Zionist enemy.” The senior Houthi commander added that “[they] will not hesitate to attack them if the leadership decides to do so. Our military forces are prepared for this kind of attack.” Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have continued to issue threats against Israel, after a senior commander of Ansar Allah, General Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi, told the Arab media outletthat they have “a bank of targets, both land and sea-based, at which it can strike the Zionist enemy.” The senior Houthi commander added that “[they] will not hesitate to attack them if the leadership decides to do so. Our military forces are prepared for this kind of attack.”

“the seizure includes sophisticated weapons.” The statements came amid the seizure of a ship that was carrying missile components from Iran to Yemen , according to U.S. forces stationed in the Persian Gulf. A press briefing given by U.S. Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, revealed that American forces had “interdicted a significant hoard of weapons and missile parts evidently of Iranian origin.” He added that“the seizure includes sophisticated weapons.”

Ongoing threats have continued to emanate from Houthi militias in recent months. In November, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that Yemen will “provide an appropriate response to the regime in Tel Aviv if the Israeli army acts aggressively. Israel has regional objectives in the area, but we will not hesitate to response to Israeli evil.”

The comments came following an alleged Israeli strike on Iranian military facilities in southern Syria, aimed at numerous targets, including military infrastructure in Damascus and the Golan Heights, which are believed to be operated by Hezbollah and the Syrian Army. Sources estimate that as many as 23 combatants were killed in the strike.

The Israeli attack was in response to a missile that was fired from Syria a day earlier, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.