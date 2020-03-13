How can foreigners still come to Israel despite coronavirus restrictions?

It should be noted that this excludes hotels and student dormitories as acceptable accommodations.

The declaration attesting to a place of stay must be submitted to the Embassy of Israel or nearest Israeli Consulate. Tourist visas will then only be issued under special circumstances.

Tourists who are already in Israel will be given a few days to organize their flights back home. After arrival to Israel as a tourist – if symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the traveler in question must contact Magen David Adom at the telephone number 101 for further examinations.

The Health Ministry is asking that these tourists follow five guidelines: 1) Call Magen David Adom if they experience any symptoms; 2) pay careful attention to their personal hygiene; 3) stay away from public gatherings; 4) understand that they cannot leave and then return to the country and; 5) report on their whereabouts while in Israel.

Additional information can be found on the Ministry of Health website

