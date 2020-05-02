Huldai: We know better than Health Ministry how to beat coronavirus



Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai slammed the Health Ministry’s instructions about how to open the schools during the coronavirus outbreak saying that “we know better than you (the government),” Maariv, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post reported on Friday.

Huldai said that he himself is willing to reopen classes in Tel Aviv on Sunday, but the Education Ministry decided to turn things upside down.



“In any supermarket there is a man who can test the temperature (of patrons),” he said. “Schools don’t have that. Who will pay to have the classroom cleaned every hour (as the new instructions demand)?”





Huldai raged over the lack of clear guidelines and how one ministry, the Education Ministry, is pointing to the Health Ministry for making or not making decisions.

Huldai argued that the government should have asked for three things, social distancing, a mask and for hygienic practices to be kept, and let each city or town find its own means to achieve these goals.