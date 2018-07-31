Hummus recalled over salmonella fears

Hummus 465.
X
The Strauss Group mistakenly sent a production batch of "achla" hummus that was unfit for consumption for sale in a number of locations in Israel, according to Strauss Hummus.
In a routine quality check conducted by the Strauss Group, the company received results that 'raise concern for salmonella.'
According to the company, a small quantity of the product were sent out to a number of vendors in Israel. The company has issued an official warning for the purchase of 650 gram containers of hummus with the barcode: 7290107940030.
The Strauss Group has submitted an official apology and has stated that all other "Achla" products have been tested and found to be approved for consumption.