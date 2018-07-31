July 31 2018
|
Av, 19, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Hummus recalled over salmonella fears

Strauss Group has submitted an official apology and has stated that all other 'Ahla' products have been tested and found to be approved for consumption.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 31, 2018 10:33
Hummus is a popular vegan/vegetarian dish

Hummus 465. (photo credit: http://www.flickr.com/photos/pgoyette/235999644/)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

The Strauss Group mistakenly sent a production batch of "achla" hummus that was unfit for consumption for sale in a number of locations in Israel, according to Strauss Hummus.

In a routine quality check conducted by the Strauss Group, the company received results that 'raise concern for salmonella.'

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to the company, a small quantity of the product were sent out to a number of vendors in Israel. The company has issued an official warning for the purchase of 650 gram containers of hummus with the barcode: 7290107940030.

The Strauss Group has submitted an official apology and has stated that all other "Achla" products have been tested and found to be approved for consumption.

Related Content

July 31, 2018
Syrian activists: ‘Ahed Tamimi lucky not to be imprisoned by Assad regime’

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut