IAI to upgrade, manufacture and market Z-mag family of off-road vehicles

Defense company will upgrade the vehicles with advanced military technologies

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 7, 2020 16:29
(photo credit: COURTESY IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has acquired the manufacturing operations of Zibar, Zmag, and ZD off-road vehicles from the off-road vehicle manufacturer Ido Cohen, the company announced on Sunday.
The off-road vehicles will be upgraded at IAI’s ground forces facility with advanced military technologies such as a range of intelligence, radar, and communications systems for military and homeland defense applications.
The systems, like the Drone Guard system for drone detection, air defense, and intelligence collection systems are all manufactured by IAI’s ELTA systems. ELTA Beersheba will perform the vehicle development and upgrade to provide an integrated, systemic response that includes mobility, defense, and assault for the forces in the field.
IAI’s ELTA new ground forces facility is under construction at an investment of tens of millions. 
As part of the deal, IAI will receive rights to the design of the vehicles and will market them to defense entities in Israel and abroad following their upgrade. Ido Cohen will continue to manufacture and sell the vehicles for civilian applications.
The vehicles, which offer excellent performance and mobility even in extremely difficult off-road conditions, are manufactured entirely in Israel. 
“We are excited to collaborate with Ido Cohen, a visionary vehicle manufacturer from Israel. IAI offers a broad range of ground intelligence, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and remote sensing capabilities. Integrating these capabilities on the Z Vehicle Family provides significant added value to the operational capabilities ELTA provides existing and future customers,” said Yoav Turgeman, IAI VP and CEO of ELTA. “The off-road vehicles will fulfill the operational needs of the ground forces for defense, assault, and intelligence.” 


Tags defense news israel defense news iai
