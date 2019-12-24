The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

ICC Prosecutor concerned that Israel may not show for hearing

In her letter to the judges, Bensouda writes that she is transferring Israel's legal briefs attacking the ICC's jurisdiction in case Jerusalem decides to be a no show for the hearings on the issue.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 19:06
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki (C) leaves the ICC at the Hague, August 5, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki (C) leaves the ICC at the Hague, August 5, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has transferred Israel's legal briefs against the Hague court's jurisdiction to the judges who will decide the issue.
In her letter to the judges, Bensouda writes that she is transferring Israel's legal briefs attacking the ICC's jurisdiction in case Jerusalem decides to be a no show for the hearings on the issue.
If Israel does not show up, then Bensouda said this would at least ensure that Israel's arguments were taken into account (and that Israel could not claim its arguments were ignored.)
Although Bensouda transferred Israel's briefs on Monday, it was only noticed in the media on Tuesday since Bensouda's office did not put out a press release.
Bensouda decided this past Friday that she would delve deeper into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, moving toward probing both sides for alleged war crimes.
However, Bensouda asked the ICC Pretrial Chamber to approve her decision within 120 days due to the controversial context and the large number of novel legal issues involved.
Most of Israel's legal briefs by the Justice and Foreign Ministries focused on attacking the idea of a State of Palestine.
If Israel can convince the ICC Pretrial Chamber that Palestine has still not achieved statehood, then it is possible that the entire ICC Prosecution's case could fall by the wayside as lacking jurisdiction.
However, Israeli legal officials are not optimistic being that, to date, the ICC Pretrial Chamber has been tougher on Israel given Bensouda's role in the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla controversy.
Bensouda has refused to prosecute the case three times, while the ICC Pretrial Chamber has been trying to convince her to prosecute Israeli soldiers involved in the incident in which the IDF killed 10 Turks during an altercation.
The case is currently still bouncing back and forth between the ICC Appeals Chamber and the ICC Pretrial Chamber.


Tags Israel legality of israeli settlements ICC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo From Sodom and Gomorrah to Ezekiel's prophecies: New life at the Dead Sea By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gilad Sharon Coming home By GILAD SHARON
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by