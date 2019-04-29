IDF: Gil Messing to replace Brig.Gen Ronen Manelis as IDF Spokesperson

New IDF Spoksperson Gil Messing will begin his service in a few months.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
X
The Israeli military announced on Monday that Gil Messing will replace IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis who has served in the role for the past two years.
Messing was chosen by Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, read a statement released by the IDF.
Born in 1983, Messing served in several roles in the IDF before he left in 2006.
His final role in the military was serving as Kochavi’s spokesperson when he was the commander of the Gaza Division from 2004 to 2006
After leaving the military, Messing served as media adviser to the prime minister and minister of foreign affairs from 2007 to 2009, and then as adviser to MK Tzipi Livni while she was head of the opposition from 2009 to 2012.
Messing then moved to Britain where he was a research fellow at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence at King’s College in London from 2012 to 2013.
He served as the director of communications and external relations at the Strauss Group from 2013 to 2018, and then became director of global corporate communications at Check Point Software Technologies.
Married with two children, Messing lives in Tel Aviv. He holds a BA in Government, Diplomacy and Strategy from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya and an MA in law from Bar-Ilan University.
Messing will take up his new role in the coming months.
