IDF lone soldier 'Fun Day' overshadowed by failing IDF services

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Around 5,000 IDF lone soldiers gathered at the Shefayim Water Park - Israel’s largest water park, just outside of Tel Aviv, for “Yom Kef,” (Fun Day).



The annual ‘Fun Day,’ which took place on Thursday, is a chance for lone soldiers to take a break from the stress and pressures of military life and cool off in the pool and avoid talking to soldiers they barely know from basic training.

The park, which to American standards seems small, packed in an all-day smorgasbord of barbeque and desserts, plus games and activities including entertainment in the form of Israeli DJ, Eran Barnea.The annual event was hosted by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) in partnership with the IDF and Yachad Le’maan Ha’chayal (The Association for the Wellbeing of Israel's Soldiers and The LIBI Fund).There are some 6,116 lone soldiers from 80 countries serving in the IDF today. About 810 come from the United States, 546 from Ukraine, 459 from Russia, and 412 from France. 66% of lone soldiers are men, while 34% are women. Some 55% of lone soldiers serve in combat or combat-support roles.FIDF says they support lone soldiers serving in the IDF through the lone soldiers Program, which supports them financially, socially, and emotionally during and after their challenging military service. FIDF also sponsors flights for lone soldiers to visit their families and friends in their countries of origin.In recent months lone soldiers have been in the news, after the deaths of two soldiers highlighted the failings of the IDF to support troops during their service.Services provided to soldiers, such as health services are described as “terrible,” St.-Sgt. G. told The Jerusalem Post in May.Soldiers suffer long waiting times for appointments and doctors who misdiagnose symptoms or fail to provide adequate care and recuperation times for injured soldiers.Sgt. M., a lone soldier currently serving in the IDF, told 'the Post' he suffered long waiting times just to visit the emergency room because the army doctor “didn’t want to give the authorization for me to go to hospital,” Sgt. M. said.After being diagnosed with two herniated disks and symptoms of a neurological disorder, Sgt. M., says he is still fighting for sick leave which hospital doctors recommended, though was rejected by the army doctor on his base.Other services in the IDF can leave soldiers in a bad position with some claiming bureaucracy can mean soldiers are occasionally paid late or incorrectly.Last year, a report by the state comptroller found that the IDF was not addressing the needs of lone soldiers adequately enough. While the report acknowledged that the IDF and the Defense Ministry have already begun to correct some of the failings raised in the report, stories of soldiers fighting a bureaucratic system which fails vulnerable lone soldiers remains a common occurrence.The relevant IDF Spokespersons Unit department could not provide comment at the time of publication.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



