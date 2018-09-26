IDF comptroller to investigate army's readiness

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot instructed IDF Comptroller Brig.-Gen. (res.) Ilan Harari to conduct an investigation into issues of IDF preparedness and readiness raised in a June Ombudsman report.



The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced Wednesday morning that Harari was ordered to so do after Eisenkot consulted with the Head of the Ground Forces, Maj.-Gen. Kobi Barak in response to the recent report from the IDF ombudsman Maj. Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brick which criticized the organization of the army’s ground forces and personnel management.





The investigation will be conducted within the framework of the audits conducted by the IDF Comptroller, in conjunction with Maj. Gen. (res.) Avi Mizrahi and other senior reservists and will be fully transparent and seeing cooperation of all IDF units.“The IDF Chief of Staff stated that the IDF's readiness and readiness for fighting and victory in war are high, yet he considers it important to examine the claims raised, in a professional and comprehensive manner, by the official auditing bodies, including the IDF,” read the statement by the Spokesperson’s Unit.The initial report is expected to be presented for review within 45 days.Brick’s scathing report was sent to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman as well as to Eisenkot, members of the IDF General Staff and members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.According to a report by Haaretz, Brick also called for the appointment of an external commission of inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court justice to examine the IDF’s state of preparedness.While he did not directly touch on the IDF’s state of readiness, he was highly critical of training and the state of the weaponry used by the ground forces. Similar to warnings released in the previous ombudsman’s report, Brick also stated that there were “serious consequences” for the cutting of thousands of career soldiers under the army’s five-year-long Gideon Plan.“It is impossible to hold the rope on both ends,” Brick wrote. “On the one hand, the tasks are increasing – and on the other there is extensive cross-cutting of manpower.”The imbalance between the manpower remaining after the cuts and the increase of tasks not only places a “heavy burden” on the remaining personnel, but the increased pressure is “detrimental to the level of performance, discipline and motivation of the soldiers.”Following its release Eisenkot wrote that the IDF is “at a high level of fitness and readiness for war with regard to any threat scenario. As the person responsible for the readiness of the army for war I state that the IDF is prepared for any mission required of it, an army with intelligence and air superiority, ground capability and rich operational experience that is tested daily in every arena of war.”Rejecting most of the allegations in the report, the Chief of Staff sent a comprehensive and classified report to the Security Cabinet and Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, committing that the military is in a high state of readiness and preparedness for war with the signature of each general in charge of all military sectors. Eisenkot also wrote to Defense Minister Liberman, stating that the IDF is at a high level of readiness for war and ready for any scenario.“As the person who is responsible for the readiness to go to war, I state that the IDF is prepared and ready for every mission it is called upon [to carry out], an army with intelligence and aerial superiority, ground capabilities and rich operational experience that meets the test every day in every realm of war.”

