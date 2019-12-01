The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF drafts thousands of new soldiers to combat, field units

The IDF Technology and Logistics unit prepared for the newcomers with tens of thousands of belts, berets, uniforms and kits that include sewing tools, rubber bands, and the like.

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 11:27
“A” in his uniform during shooting practice in the IDF (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
“A” in his uniform during shooting practice in the IDF
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF has begun its mass recruitment to field and combat units for the November-December draft.
The recruitment round began on Tuesday and will end on December 11, throughout which thousands of fighters are expected to draft to field units. The future-soldiers include men and women alike who are designated for primarily combat training or combat support, as well as other army sectors.
Vegetarian and vegan soldiers have the option of wearing vegan berets and shoes, the latter being made of faux-leather.

Vegetarian and vegan soldiers have the option of wearing vegan berets and shoes, the latter being made of faux-leather.
Those same fighters, once they complete their training, will receive a kit of combat supplies, including vests, 3-liter drinking bags, helmets with covers, goggles, tourniquets, gauze pads and an equipment bag that is tailored to that soldier's operational needs.
The incoming soldiers will have access to "From The Heart," an IDF portal designed to allow them comfortable access to their medical information, appointments and the like.


