IDF not thinking about an exit strategy from the coronavirus

The IDF is not considering an exit strategy but rather a strategy to handle the coronavirus for the coming months, the military said Thursday.“We understand that it’s going to be a long term event but at the same time people want to return to their lives,” IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters. The spokesman explained that while the army is planning for the long term, “I can’t tell you right now how long this new reality will last.”As part of the plan, the IDF announced on Monday that it would begin to release combat troops and other soldiers serving on “closed bases” after keeping them on base for over a month in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among servicemembers.The decision to release the troops on furloughs “in a gradual and monitored way” was proposed to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi by his deputy chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir who is leading the military’s role in the crisis.According to Zilberman, the troops will return home for 3-4 days and will return to operational duty in “capsule systems” for a week before interacting with other troops.“We are doing a reset for the army,” he said. “The challenge is the troops going home, but their return to base is challenging.”While the troops will not be entering any sort of quarantine after returning to base, but rather a week of being with only soldiers from their team. After a week with only their team, troops will then be allowed to interact with troops from other platoons and then from their company so that if one soldier was infected with the virus at home there would be minimal infections on the base.A total of 173 soldiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and another 1,600 troops are in quarantine. Another 42 have fully recovered from the virus and have returned to their units or have been discharged from the military.The military along with the Mossad meanwhile continues to work with the Health Ministry, Magen David Adom and government bodies to help with decision making regarding the crisis. Thousands of troops also continue to help deliver food and other essential products to the elderly and at-risk population- handing out over 2 million food packages across the country including in the Arab sector.