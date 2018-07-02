IDF officer suspended on suspicion of affair with subordinate

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An IDF lieutenant-colonel was suspended for 14 days after being questioned by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division over suspicions he had a consensual relationship with a subordinate.



The lieutenant colonel, a battalion commander, is under investigation for having the long-term relationship with a female officer under his command who holds the rank of major.





While the officer told investigators during his interrogation that the relationship involved full consent, it violates military policy which forbids relationships between a superior officer and a subordinate.The IDF has not published the identity of the officer.Last year, the commander of the IDF’s first mixed-gender Caracal Battalion was dismissed following similar allegations that he was engaged in such a consensual relationship with a subordinate officer.Lt.-Col. Elad Cohen – who is married with children – was initially suspended for 30 days before being dismissed by then-head of the Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir who opened an investigation into the affair.Since 2015, Cohen had served as Commander of the Caracal Battalion – which guards the border with Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula – and was due to complete his position regardless of the investigation into the affair, which was an open secret in the battalion.In an interview with The Jerusalem Post a year before his dismissal, Cohen said that the IDF trusts the officers in the unit.“We see Caracal as a model unit that can be emulated. Some of our commanders go to these other battalions and help them in the force buildup process,” Cohen said.“The sky is the limit in terms of abilities. Those who [initially] set up battalions of male and female soldiers saw the long-range potential. Today, the IDF trusts us and gives us a lot of responsibility. That is the best statement to make,” he added.In 2016, ex-IDF commander Brig.-Gen. Ofek Buchris resigned from the military after being charged with rape and other sexual offenses of subordinates in a highly criticized plea deal which saw him admit to charges of 16 counts of sexual assault which included three rapes.Buchris, who was demoted to the rank of colonel without having to serve any jail time, was the highest ranking IDF officer to face such allegations.According to an internal military survey conducted by the Chief of Staff’s Gender Adviser who sent thousands of female soldiers and officers anonymous questionnaires, one in six female soldiers has reported being sexually harassed during her service.The survey, which was released last year, asked questions regarding cases of sexual harassment in the IDF as well as awareness, reporting culture and treatment provided to victims.The vast majority of the female soldiers who took part in the survey said that they had been harassed more than once during their service, with 6% saying it had happened two or three times and another 3% responding that they had been harassed four times or more.