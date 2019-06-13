IDF reservists hold event for in UK Parliament

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

For the first time IDF reserve soldiers were in the British Parliament this week as part of a special event held by organization, 'My Truth'.



'My Truth' is a non-profit, educational organization comprised of IDF reserve soldiers who seek to share the values and experiences of Israeli soldiers and show the high moral standards they strive to meet.

A delegation of reservists presented to the dozens Members of Parliament and British diplomats gathered the Israeli view of daily life in the IDF and the struggles against terror organizations like Hamas and Islamic Jihad.Members of the organization presented the project "Human Shields, a project that uses the testimonies of former combat soldiers and senior members of the Department of Defense to unveil the human rights abuses conducted against the local Palestinian civilian population by Palestinian terrorist organizations.MP Ian Austin, who recently left the Labour Party after disagreements over Jeremy Corbyn's leadership to stand as an independent MP, was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his for his continued support for the British-Israeli alliance and his commitment to share democratic values.During the event, those present were shown another side to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after years of constant anti-Israeli propaganda from media networks, left-wing organizations and Palestinian propaganda.Former MP Michael McCain, and now chairman of the Israel-Britain Alliance, said the importance of bringing soldiers' testimonies from the field is also significant in the context of what is being heard in London's parliament against Israel.Avihai Shorshan, CEO of 'My Truth' said, "Our decision to hold the event in London's parliament in which antisemitism and BDS organizations have raised their heads in recent years is another step in order to bring about a genuine change in the international discourse of criticism against the State of Israel. This event proves that the world is thirsty to hear the entire picture and the voice of the soldiers on the ground, and not just another invented scenario or a unilateral description provided by the terrorist organizations."

