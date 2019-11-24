NYC Conference
IDF secures Hebron for 30,000 visitors to Cave of the Patriarchs

Security forces worked for the past few weeks in order to secure the area for the events this weekend.

Tens of thousands of Jewish worshipers visit the Cave of the Patriarchs for Sabbath Chayei Sarah, Nov. 2019 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Tens of thousands of Jewish worshipers visit the Cave of the Patriarchs for Sabbath Chayei Sarah, Nov. 2019
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF worked in Hebron to protect about 30,000 Jewish worshipers who came to visit the Cave of the Patriarchs as it was completely opened to Jewish visitors on the Sabbath when the Torah portion of Chayei Sarah, which discusses the purchase of the cave by the patriarch Abraham, is read.
"The Sabbath of Chayei Sarah is when tens of thousands of visitors from throughout the country travel to the Jewish settlement in Hebron and to the Cave of the Patriarchs in order to read the weekly Torah portion here, in a special commemoration of Chayei Sarah and the purchase of the cave," Operations Directorate Officer Judea Brigade Mjr. Mark Solomon said.
"In recent weeks, IDF soldiers worked in the area to thwart terror in order to hold the festivities securely in cooperation with the Jewish settlement in Hebron and all of the security establishments prepared to take in the tens of thousands of worshipers," he added.
Jews can enter the outer part of the Cave of the Patriarchs the whole year, but can only enter the cenotaphs of Isaac or Rebecca on 10 Jewish holy days of the year as part of the Wye River Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, according to the Hebron Fund, which provides funds for the Jewish community in Hebron.
The Waqf (Muslim religious authority), has control over 81 percent of cave, including the entrance to the cave and Isaac and Rebecca's cenotaphs according to the agreement. One of the 10 days when the cave is completely opened to Jewish visitors is the Sabbath when the portion of Chayei Sarah is read.
The cave is also fully open during the intermediate days of the Passover and Sukkot holidays, the eve of the first day of the Jewish month of Elul, and from Rosh Hashana to Yom Kippur.
Additionally, as part of effort to protect residents of the West Bank, the IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israel Police arrested 60 people suspected of involvement in terror, national terror and violent disturbances.
While searching for illegal weapons, security forces found nine weapons and ammunition. They also found tens of thousands of shekel in funds used for terrorist activities.


