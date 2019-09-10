Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF soldiers to receive award for botched 2018 Khan Yunis operation

The soldiers were involved in what became a botched Israeli covert operation that led to clashes between Gaza and Israel and resulted in the death of seven Palestinians and an Israeli soldiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF,
September 10, 2019 12:26
1 minute read.
lookout over Khan Yunis and Deir al Balah

lookout over Khan Yunis and Deir al Balah. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Soldiers involved in the IDF’s special operation in Khan Yunis on November 11, 2018 will receive the IDF medal of citation, according to the IDF.


The soldiers were involved in what became a botched Israeli covert operation that led to clashes between Gaza and Israel and resulted in the death of seven Palestinians and an Israeli soldiers. The exchange of fire lasted more than two days until a ceasefire was reached.
On Tuesday, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said he had reviewed the recommendation and approved it.


The medal of citation will be awarded to Lt.-Col. M. (z"l) from the Special Operations Division of the Intelligence Directorate for his leading role in the operation in enemy territory, acting resourcefully and rescuing soldiers and for commanding his soldiers under harsh conditions, the IDF said.


 Lt.-Col. M died during the operation. On Monday, commanders from the unit visited his widow to inform her of her late husband’s award.


A separate medal of citation will be given to a number of fighters in the special operations team for their outstanding function, demonstrating courage, protecting and rescuing fellow soldiers. 


The medal of citation of the commander of the IAF is awarded to the captain of the rescue helicopter, Maj. E.; to the co-pilot, Lt.-Col. (res.) N.; and to the airborne mechanic, Sgt.-Maj. K., for their performance rescuing soldiers under enemy surface fire. 


The IDF medal of citation of the Tel Nof base commander (division commander) is to be assigned to the front airborne mechanic, Maj.-Gen. N., and to the Rescue Unit Fighters Team 669- Force Commander Lt. A., Physician, Maj. (res.) A., Paramedic , Major Sergeant C, and the medic, Major Sergeant A, for their part in the medical operations they performed, for precise and professional action while exercising calmness and discretion that resulted in lives being saved.


“They embarked on an important operation for Israel's security, which at one time turned into a complex and challenging event,” Kochavi said. “The professionalism of the fighters, their determination and their composure led to informed decisions and noteworthy functioning under the most difficult conditions. 


“We are blessed that these are our fighters,” he continued.


Related Content

Tribute in Light memorial
September 10, 2019
Jerusalem to remember 9/11 Twin Towers attack

By BENJY SINGER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut