IDF soldiers to receive award for botched 2018 Khan Yunis operation

Soldiers involved in the IDF’s special operation in Khan Yunis on November 11, 2018 will receive the IDF medal of citation, according to the IDF.

The soldiers were involved in what became a botched Israeli covert operation that led to clashes between Gaza and Israel and resulted in the death of seven Palestinians and an Israeli soldiers. The exchange of fire lasted more than two days until a ceasefire was reached.

On Tuesday, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said he had reviewed the recommendation and approved it.

The medal of citation will be awarded to Lt.-Col. M. (z"l) from the Special Operations Division of the Intelligence Directorate for his leading role in the operation in enemy territory, acting resourcefully and rescuing soldiers and for commanding his soldiers under harsh conditions, the IDF said.

Lt.-Col. M died during the operation. On Monday, commanders from the unit visited his widow to inform her of her late husband’s award.

A separate medal of citation will be given to a number of fighters in the special operations team for their outstanding function, demonstrating courage, protecting and rescuing fellow soldiers.

The medal of citation of the commander of the IAF is awarded to the captain of the rescue helicopter, Maj. E.; to the co-pilot, Lt.-Col. (res.) N.; and to the airborne mechanic, Sgt.-Maj. K., for their performance rescuing soldiers under enemy surface fire.

The IDF medal of citation of the Tel Nof base commander (division commander) is to be assigned to the front airborne mechanic, Maj.-Gen. N., and to the Rescue Unit Fighters Team 669- Force Commander Lt. A., Physician, Maj. (res.) A., Paramedic , Major Sergeant C, and the medic, Major Sergeant A, for their part in the medical operations they performed, for precise and professional action while exercising calmness and discretion that resulted in lives being saved.

“They embarked on an important operation for Israel's security, which at one time turned into a complex and challenging event,” Kochavi said. “The professionalism of the fighters, their determination and their composure led to informed decisions and noteworthy functioning under the most difficult conditions.

“We are blessed that these are our fighters,” he continued.

