IDF to appoint female kashrut supervisors

This is the first time the military rabbinate has opened the kashrut supervision course to women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 29, 2018 09:50
Male and female soldiers remember the fallen at a Remembrance Day ceremony on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
Female soldiers will now fill serve as kashrut supervisors for the IDF starting in December, according to a report by Israeli media on Thursday morning.

Female soldiers are expected to enlist in the kashrut supervision course starting on December 11. This is the first time the military rabbinate has opened the course to women.

Major General Moti Almoz, the head of the Personnel Directorate, has instructed the military rabbinate to implement thedecision.


Last year, Tzohar, an independent rabbinic organization, and Emunah, a national women's religious organization, provided courses for women to be trained as kashrut supervisors.

