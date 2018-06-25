IDF to try out new combat uniforms

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The IDF will be testing a new version of combat uniforms in the coming weeks in a month-long trial led by the military’s Technology and Logistics Division and the Ground Forces division.



“The decision on the trial stems from a desire to improve the comfort, visibility and representativeness of IDF soldiers and commanders in regular and reserve service,” read a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.





Some 330 soldiers from Paratroopers, Bardelas, Lions of the Jordan Valley Battalion, Air Defense, Home Front Command, 8200 from the intelligence directorate and others will wear the tiger-striped uniform in a variety of activities and functions.Each participating soldier will receive two sets of tiger-striped uniforms which they will wear only while with their units.According to the IDF, the trial will examine two shirt cuts, three camouflage pattern variants, and a uniform trouser frame including a built-in elastic waist.Characterized by an improved operational and more presentable cut the uniform will be made of fabrics manufactured using advanced technologies to reduce their infrared signature and for breathing and evaporation.Comfortable, airy, lighter and more durable over time, the new uniform will have features that allow troops to work in places where an anti-static safety standard is required.“This is an opportunity to improve the quality of the IDF combat uniform by adapting to operational needs and using new and advanced technological capabilities from the world of textiles,” read a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.The uniform will also have the soldier’s rank, unit insignia and warrior’s patch.The trial will examine the uniform’s cut comfort, functionality, suitability for various activities as well pocket location, size, and level of necessity.“The final decision regarding acquiring these uniforms for the IDF will be made after the trial is carried out, at the end of which conclusions will be drawn,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit statement read.The IDF has begun revamping the uniforms and gear of regular combat soldiers at a significant cost in order for it to be more convenient for infantry soldiers on the battlefield.In February the IDF announced that troops in elite units will be receiving new combat uniforms specialized to each soldier’s unique combat equipment characteristics and will have a rigid, fireproof and sweat-proof fabric.The new uniforms, which are lightweight and more durable in harsh terrain, will be given to combat soldiers for operational missions and not for training or routine operations. Infantry soldiers will also be equipped with new modern tactical vests with an attachable backpack, a helmet with gives better protection as well as shape-camouflaging helmet cover, knee guards that bend according to the movement of the soldier as well a headlamp designed for urban and tunnel warfare.Changes are also being made to the equipment of female combat soldiers, such as replacing the heavy Tavor assault rifles for the lighter M-16 rifles, smaller kneepads, helmets and armored vests which fits the bodies of women better.