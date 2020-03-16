The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF unaware how many weapons Israel has authorized to PA - Exclusive

The NGO Lavi filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the IDF Spokesperson’s Office on August 19 2019.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 16, 2020 17:25
Palestinian Fatah members carry their weapons as they take part in a Nakba parade, at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near the port-city of Sidon. (photo credit: REUTERS)
The IDF does not know how many weapons Israel has authorized the Palestinian Authority to possess under the Oslo Accords, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
The NGO Lavi, which says it strives to protect Israeli citizens rights and to encourage proper management by the state, filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the IDF Spokesperson’s Office on August 19, 2019.
Recently, the IDF Spokesperson’s Office responded, and the Post obtained a copy of the response.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Office responded, “After a thorough review…the IDF could not locate the information requested.”
Further, the IDF Spokesperson’s office referred Lavi to COGAT, but at no time said that the information was classified.
Lavi had preempted such a defense by the IDF, citing a Ynet article where partial numbers related to vehicles given by Israel to the PA were publicized. 
The Post contacted COGAT which said that it would look into the issue, but after several days had not responded.
The letter was sent by lawyer Shmuel Schneider and was also initiated and prepared by lawyer Maurice Hirsch, former chief prosecutor of the West Bank Courts.
According to Hirsch, the IDF Spokesperson’s Office was responsible for having the information.
Under one of the agreements signed as part of the Oslo Accords in September 1995, Israel authorized the PA to possess up to 4,000 rifles, up to 4,000 pistols, 15 light unarmed vehicles for dispersing protests and various levels of ammunition.
However, the same agreement then allowed Israel to increase the number of weapons it would approve the PA to possess.
A core part of the letter was asking to what extent Israel has approved for the PA to possess additional weapons since 1995.
More specifically, Lavi asked whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, any of his defense ministers, any COGAT officials or any IDF Central Command chiefs have approved an increase in the number of permitted PA weapons in the last seven years?
The IDF response was somewhat unexpected as Palestinian weapons are frequently confiscated as illegal by cross-checking them against various databases and approving additional weapons to the PA would likely leave behind some kind of record so that Israel could determine whether the PA violated the limits in the future.
Hirsch criticized the response and lack of information as problematic and appearing to avoid oversight on the issue which could facilitate more weapons and illegal weapons in PA areas.


