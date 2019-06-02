IDF using new intelligence system to decrease surprise attacks on troops

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The IDF has begun to use a new system to alert troops to suspicious movements by Palestinians in the West Bank in an attempt to decrease the chance of troops being caught by surprise.



The system includes sensors, radars, analytics and visual intelligence which are all connected to one main system in a special operations room established as part of the project which the military hopes will assist in foiling attacks in real time and prevent manhunts of terrorists who get away following an attack.

The military has understood that many soldiers are slow to respond to surprise attacks, and that troops must decrease the time it takes them to act. Therefore in the coming months troops stationed in the West Bank will receive smartwatches which will alert them to approaching threats in an attempt to decrease surprise attacks.The Judea and Samaria division of the IDF has also formulated a new operational concept to define the range of operational actions and norms aimed at increasing its ability and ability to deal with attacks.The concept, which relates to all stages of troop training, aims to ensure that every combat soldier is able to make correct decisions under pressure and in a short period of time, such as overpowering an attacker at a maximum speed.The IDF has also begun a new combat training program at the Lachish Training Center which includes training programs that are in accordance with the sector and operational missions, as well as familiarity with the regional history and the operational challenges.The military has also improved training infrastructure for troops, adding in programs based on virtual reality which allows soldiers to experience real-world incidents including stabbing and shooting attacks, as well as Krav Maga and shooting courses.With terrorist attacks continuing in the West Bank, the IDF arrested more than 1,000 Palestinians in the first half of 2019 and confiscated 270 illegal weapons.Security forces, including the IDF, police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), carry out near-nightly raids in the West Bank to arrest Palestinians suspected of violence against Israelis.The numbers released by the military, while slightly lower than the previous year of 3,000 arrests, is significantly lower than numbers released in December by the Palestine Prisoners Center which said that 5,700 Palestinians were arrested by troops in 2018, including 980 children.An April report by the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy meanwhile stated that 1,600 Palestinians, including 230 children and 40 women, had been arrested since the start of 2019.Troops also confiscated NIS 500,000 in terrorist funds since the beginning of the year compared to the NIS 2 million seized in 2018.Security forces have also increased their efforts to shut down underground weapons workshops and confiscate arms, greatly reducing the number of illegal explosive devices and other weapons that could end up in the hands of potential attackers.According to figures released by the military, the weapons seized by the military is an increase from the 400 weapons taken by troops in 2018. In the two previous years, 445 illegal weapons were seized, a significant increase from the 170 illegal weapons confiscated in 2015.Security forces believe that most of the shooting attacks which have occurred in the West Bank and inside Israel were carried out with weapons manufactured in the West Bank, most commonly the Karl Gustav recoilless rifle.The crackdown on illegal weapons in the West Bank has led to an increase of prices of the arms, with an M-16 costing NIS 60,000 and a Karl Gustav costing between NIS 3,000-4,000.While there were several deadly shooting attacks over the past year, claiming the lives of 16 Israelis (civilians and soldiers), the IDF was able to thwart other deadly attacks, some of which could have dragged Israel into a large-scale military operation.Thousands of other small-scale attacks were also thwarted by troops due to intelligence gathering, including by an increased of monitoring of social media activity, arresting individuals who express their desire to set out on attacks or attempt to inspire others to do so on social networks like Facebook.Since October 2015, Palestinian youth have stabbed, run over and shot IDF soldiers and civilians, including some tourists, in a wave of violence in the West Bank and Israel. The violence has since decreased since its peak in the winter of 2016 when there were almost daily attacks.

