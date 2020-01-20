IDF vehicle hit by train in southern Israel

An IDF vehicle was hit by a passing train in southern Israel on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.





According to the report, the vehicle stalled on the tracks during a navigation training for combat soldiers in the South.





Three soldiers that were in the vehicle evacuated it after failing to remove it from the tracks. The unit reported the incident to Israeli police and the armed forces.





Shortly afterwards, the empty vehicle was hit by a passing train. No casualties have been reported but the vehicle itself was damaged, the spokesperson's unit said.



