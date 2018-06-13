June 13 2018
IN PICTURES: Severe, unseasonable rain floods streets in Southern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 13, 2018 10:00
A person walks with an umbrella during a rain storm in Jerusalem, April 25, 2018

A person walks with an umbrella during a rain storm in Jerusalem, April 25, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Severe, unseasonable weather struck Israel on Wednesday morning, flooding the streets of cities in the South. Israel Public Radio meteoroligst Sharon Wexler reported on social media that Ashkelon received 36mm of rainfall and Yad Mordechai 48mm.


Eliran Jerbi, running for Sderot's city council, reported that whole streets in Sderot where flood due to the unexpected rainfall.

Jerbi blamed the lack of a functioning sewer system in the city for the floods. "Half an hour of rain and the cars are floating," he wrote on Facebook.

 


