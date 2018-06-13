IN PICTURES: Severe, unseasonable rain floods streets in Southern Israel

Severe, unseasonable weather struck Israel on Wednesday morning, flooding the streets of cities in the South. Israel Public Radio meteoroligst Sharon Wexler reported on social media that Ashkelon received 36mm of rainfall and Yad Mordechai 48mm.





בינתיים:

36 ממ בקדימה, באשקלון.

48 ביד מרדכי.

כך נראת שדרות, תודה לאור גלנטה! pic.twitter.com/0h7AXPTGPt — שרון וכסלר (@WexlerSharon) June 13, 2018

Eliran Jerbi, running for Sderot's city council, reported that whole streets in Sderot where flood due to the unexpected rainfall.Jerbi blamed the lack of a functioning sewer system in the city for the floods. "Half an hour of rain and the cars are floating," he wrote on Facebook.