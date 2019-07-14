Igniting fires during the summer forbidden for first time

Fire consume fields near Jerusalem, May 23.
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Israel Fire and Rescue Service announced for the first time on Saturday that igniting fires in open areas where the flames could spread will be forbidden during the summer, according to Mako.
Due to widespread vegetation and extreme weather condition, the prohibition includes bonfires and fires in open areas which could endanger life and property.
The prohibition will apply from July 21st until September 26th between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the country. The order includes any open area which has flammable vegetation, such as nature reserves, groves, forests, within towns and all areas within 500 meters of these places.
Work involving welding and open fires within 20 meters of forests, groves, nature reserves and flammable vegetation will also be included in the prohibition, according to Mako.
"In many countries, restraining from lighting fires during the summer which endanger life and nature is an accepted practice," said Israel Fire and Rescue Service Commissioner Rav Tefser Dedi Simchi.
Simchi also commended Israeli citizens for showing responsibility during the Lag Ba'omer holiday this year by decreasing the amount of fires.
"In Israel, every couple of years, tens of thousands of fires break out in open areas and destroy nature, property and even endanger lives," added Simchi. "The climate in Israel requires public awareness to be raised about the dangers included in lighting fires and responsible behavior in nature."
