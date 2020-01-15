Israel approved the creation of seven new Israeli nature reserves in Area C of the West Bank, just one week after Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced that he had embarked on a campaign to ensure that the area remains under the control of the Jewish state.According to the Defense Ministry, it’s the first time since the 1994 Oslo Accords, that such an approval had been issued. The Defense Ministry’s announcement of the move, which also includes the expansion of 12 already existing ones.“Today we are greatly strengthening the Land of Israeli by developing Jewish settlement in Area C, with actions not words,” Bennett said.“Judea and Samaria has natural sites with amazing views, we will expand existing sites and develop new ones,” Bennett said.“I invite all Israeli citizens to get up and walk the land, to tour Judea and Samaria hike, discover new things and to continue the Zionist enterprise,” Bennett said.Once all technical approvals for the projects have been received, the sites will be under the auspices of the Nature and Parks reserve.