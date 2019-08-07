Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

India’s late Foreign Minister Swaraj praised as ‘Great friend' of Israel

Swaraj, 67, who served as foreign minister during the first term of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 until earlier this year, passed away late Tuesday evening of cardiac arrest.

By
August 7, 2019 18:42
1 minute read.
Israel India

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‏. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Israel mourns the death of India’s former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, who played a “big role” in the “remarkable progress” in the ties between the two countries, Ambassador to India Ron Malka said on Wednesday.

Swaraj, 67, who served as foreign minister during the first term of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 until earlier this year, passed away late Tuesday evening of cardiac arrest.

Malka told the Indian ANI news agency that Swaraj’s death is a “big loss for Israel,” as it is for India. “She was a great friend of Israel,” he said.

Former ambassador to India Daniel Carmon said that Swaraj articulated in the parliament in 2014 – and shortly afterward to an Arab League delegation meeting in India – New Delhi’s policy of “de-hyphenating” India’s relations with Israel and the Palestinians.

He quoted her as telling the Indian parliament in July 2014, just two months after her BJP Party – with Modi at the helm – swept into power, that India supports “the Palestinian cause while maintaining good relations with Israel.”

Under this policy, instituted by Modi, India’s relationship with Israel was to stand on its own merits, independent and separate from India’s relationship with the Palestinians. It would no longer be India’s relationship with Israel-Palestine, but India’s relationship with Israel and India’s relationship with the Palestinians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu termed this new policy “revolutionary” when he visited the country in 2018.

Most Recent Videos from JPost


Swaraj, who visited Israel as foreign minister in 2016, was recognized in Jerusalem as friendly even before she took office, having served from 2006 to 2009 as chairwoman of the Indo-Israeli Parliamentary Friendship Group. She visited the country in 2008, and praised Israel at the time for proving a “reliable partner” in India’s 1999 war with Pakistan.


Related Content

President Rivlin with Ambassador Dusko Kovacevic of Bosnia and Herzegovina
August 7, 2019
Rivlin makes ‘official request’ for Sarajevo Haggada

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings