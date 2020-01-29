The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Initiative brings Israeli elderly warmth during harsh winter

Approximately 8,300 senior citizens are provided yearly with blankets, heaters, and financial grants for electricity costs due to heating through the "Warming With Fellowship" initiative.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JANUARY 29, 2020 22:59
The "Warming With Fellowship" initiative by the IFCJ provides the Israeli elderly with warmth in the dead of winter. (photo credit: DANIEL BAR-ON / IFCJ)
The "Warming With Fellowship" initiative by the IFCJ provides the Israeli elderly with warmth in the dead of winter.
(photo credit: DANIEL BAR-ON / IFCJ)
The "Warming With Fellowship" operation has set out once more to provide elderly citizens of Israels with warm winter gear, with the overwhelming budget of NIS 2.5 million.
The initiative, created by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), is aimed at helping the elderly with payments of heating bills, as well, during the harsh Israeli winter storms that have occurred in recent weeks.
One of the communities least prepared for the difficult weather is that of the financially disadvantaged elderly citizens who cannot afford the supplies and bills needed to survive the harsh winter. They oftentimes end up in the incredibly uncomfortable circumstance in which they must choose between medication and a radiator, between food and blankets.
Approximately 8,300 senior citizens are provided yearly with blankets, heaters, and financial grants for electricity costs due to heating through the initiative, according to the IFCJ. Each of them receives NIS 300 and a blanket.
"During the winter, the plight of poor, elderly Israelis becomes even harder and even poses great health risks," said president and CEO of the IFCJ Yaek Eckstein. "Many of them are faced with the inhumane choice of heating their homes or buying basic necessities such as food or medicine. While we welcome the rains and enjoy sitting in our warm homes while it is cold and stormy outside, we have not forgotten the elderly, who don’t have the same comforts. It is important that they know they are not alone.”
"I was surprised today with people from the Fellowship who connected with me, came to me and brought me a radiator and a gift," said one elderly woman who was gifted through the initiative. "I am honored that there are people who care about us."
Weather has been particularly rough this winter in Israel, with rain and thunderstorms flooding the center of the country on numerous occasions, leading once to the tragic drowning of a couple in Tel Aviv.


Tags weather elderly international fellowship of christians and jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
3 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by