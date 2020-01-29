Initiative brings Israeli elderly warmth during harsh winter

The "Warming With Fellowship" operation has set out once more to provide elderly citizens of Israels with warm winter gear, with the overwhelming budget of NIS 2.5 million.The initiative, created by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), is aimed at helping the elderly with payments of heating bills, as well, during the harsh Israeli winter storms that have occurred in recent weeks. One of the communities least prepared for the difficult weather is that of the financially disadvantaged elderly citizens who cannot afford the supplies and bills needed to survive the harsh winter. They oftentimes end up in the incredibly uncomfortable circumstance in which they must choose between medication and a radiator, between food and blankets.Approximately 8,300 senior citizens are provided yearly with blankets, heaters, and financial grants for electricity costs due to heating through the initiative, according to the IFCJ. Each of them receives NIS 300 and a blanket."During the winter, the plight of poor, elderly Israelis becomes even harder and even poses great health risks," said president and CEO of the IFCJ Yaek Eckstein. "Many of them are faced with the inhumane choice of heating their homes or buying basic necessities such as food or medicine. While we welcome the rains and enjoy sitting in our warm homes while it is cold and stormy outside, we have not forgotten the elderly, who don’t have the same comforts. It is important that they know they are not alone.”"I was surprised today with people from the Fellowship who connected with me, came to me and brought me a radiator and a gift," said one elderly woman who was gifted through the initiative. "I am honored that there are people who care about us."Weather has been particularly rough this winter in Israel, with rain and thunderstorms flooding the center of the country on numerous occasions, leading once to the tragic drowning of a couple in Tel Aviv.