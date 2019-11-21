NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Innovation in Diplomacy

“In order to think outside the box, first you need to know what is in the box. Professionalism is knowing what’s inside the box – and knowing what’s inside is hard work.”

Ron Prosor, head of the Abba Eban Institute of International Diplomacy, speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ron Prosor, head of the Abba Eban Institute of International Diplomacy, speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Addressing the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference, Ron Prosor, head of the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, said that diplomacy is going through great change and transformation, warning that “Diplomacy is an every-changing art, and those who will not transform, will perish.”
Explaining his philosophy since moving to the world of academia, Prosor, one of Israel’s most seasoned diplomats who served as Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations (2011-2015), Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom (2007-2011), and director general of the Foreign Ministry (2004-2007), said, “In order to think outside the box, first you need to know what is in the box. Professionalism is knowing what’s inside the box – and knowing what’s inside is hard work.”
It is for that reason, he said, that the Abba Eban Institute introduced the InnoDip Award, honoring innovation in diplomacy, which was be presented at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference.
Prosor and Yaniv Cohen, executive director of the Abba Eban Institute, presented the InnoDip Award to three innovative organizations – HealthCare Israel, for its life-saving and cost-saving healthcare innovations that it provides to the world; Innovation:Africa, an American-Israeli organization that brings Israeli solar, water, and agricultural technologies to rural African villages, and to Tikkun Olam Makers, a global movement of communities that creates and disseminates affordable solutions to neglected challenges of people living with disabilities, the elderly and the poor.
Diplomacy is no longer about closed-door international deals, said Prosor. “The Abba Eban Institute,” he said, “will focus on innovative diplomacy. The challenges are growing and becoming more complex. Diplomacy must innovate and now.”


Tags abba eban ron prosor Tikkun Olam
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Editor's notes: A grand gesture – for now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Lindsey Graham blocks recognition of Armenian Genocide By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by