Arye Deri: We’re already preparing for West Bank sovereignty

Interior Minister Arye Deri said his office is already preparing for the application of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements.“We have already begun to prepare, with staff work, to apply for the application of the [sovereignty] law,” he said during a visit to the Jordan Valley. The minister heads the Shas Party, which is expected to support any Israeli sovereignty initiative that would come before the cabinet and the Knesset for a vote. There are many challenges that need to be overcome, said Deri, who explained that sovereignty would include the transfer of civilian affairs from the IDF’s Civil Administration to his office. This would include decisions on all facets of civilian life, such as whether or not there would need to be new elections for the regional and local council positions, Deri said.He spoke as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival, Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz, are in Washington to hear details of Trump’s peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.It’s presumed that the plan would allow for Israel to apply sovereignty over some or all of the West Bank settlements, starting with the Jordan Valley.Yisrael Beytenu Party head Avigdor Liberman and Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett have challenged Netanyahu to push sovereignty with an immediate cabinet and Knesset vote as early as this week or next.