International Women's Day: Israeli students become "Ambassadors for a Day"

On International Women's Day, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the "Ambassador for a Day" initiative to promote women in diplomacy, women empowerment and gender equality.
14 foreign embassies in Israel, some headed by female Ambassadors, hosted students from Naamat-Lod high-school. The initiative allowed the students to get an insight of the work of an Embassy, to experience the life of an Ambassador, and aimed at inspiring them to get involved in diplomacy in the future.Ambassador for a day!— Adi Farjon (@Adi_Farjon) March 5, 2020
our Initiative for #IWD2020
we learned so much from the students of NAAMAT LOD highschool. Dream big, girls! For us you are already ambassadors!#womenindiplomacy @IsraelMFA pic.twitter.com/NC8fOnTVPo
Germany, Greece, Slovenia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Ghana, Panama, Austria, Croatia, Thailand, Nepal and other embassies to Israel participated and welcomed the initiative.Following training days at Naamat Lod high school for the #IWD2020 "Ambassador For A Day" initiative, tomorrow comes the main event, as the high school girls will accompany female Ambs in from to experience the life of an ambassador for a day! pic.twitter.com/2fAaxzHoyW— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 4, 2020
On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Network of #womenindiplomacy of @IsraelMFA initiated "Ambassador For A Day" project focusing on young girls. Our Embassy was delighted to host students from Naamat Lod high school and their teacher. Dream Big!Shoot for the stars! pic.twitter.com/0yHXawWRXo— Slovenia in Israel (@SLOinISR) March 6, 2020
Thrilled to have Hanin an awesome Israeli Arab schoolgirl from #Lod who wants to be a #doctor⚕️ take over my desk as #Ambassasorfortheday ! @IsraelMFA for this brilliant initiative of tangible #transformationalimpact - Fostering #GenerationEquality #empoweringgirls ♀️ pic.twitter.com/ABa8soOIYN— Thessalia S. Shambos (@ThsShambos) March 5, 2020
Delighted to welcome Dana & Anna to our embassy today to give them a glimpse into our world (and maybe/hopefully even inspire them and be a role model of sorts!) #AmbassadorForADay #WomenInDiplomacy #IWD2020 pic.twitter.com/XYbP3zHetd— Karin Kosina (@kyrah) March 5, 2020