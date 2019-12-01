The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iranian media focuses on Naftali Bennett: 'Zionist minister of war'

Bennett is called the “Zionist minister of war,” in Tehran. His appointment has led to concerns about potential changes in Israeli policy.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 1, 2019 11:38
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Iranian media is concerned  and fascinated by Israel’s new Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. In almost daily articles both Tasnim and Fars News,  as well as other popular Iranian media, have focused on Bennett’s statements about Syria, the bodies of terrorists and social media.
Bennett is called the “Zionist minister of war,” in Tehran. His appointment has led to concerns about potential changes in Israeli policy. Iran appears to be fascinated by potential Israeli escalation in Syria, reporting on claims that there is discussion in Israel about how to confront Iran in Syria.
On Sunday, Fars News reported on Bennett’s calls to have Iranians connected to social media, so they can protest. Over the last weeks Iran’s regime closed the internet to suppress protests. The report at Fars News quotes Bennett and  notes that the internet had been shut down due to security threats. However, it appears to give the Israeli defense minister ample space in the discussion. The report at  Fars was picked up at other media in Farsi. Mehr News also reported Bennett’s comments and claimed that the  government only restricted internet access to prevent those foreign powers from exploiting protests. However,  Mehr Nnews claims that Iran’s government accepts the right of the people to conduct peaceful protests. Mehr News  also gave more space to Bennett’s comments than its own regime narrative.
Tasnim and Farda News both appear to read Israel HaYom frequently. Farda reported on the “war minister” seeking to “attack Iran in Syria.” It notes that according to Israeli press “the Islamic republic is now plagued by internal problems such as the economic crisis and popular protests.” Tasnim meanwhile on  Sunday reported on Palestinian responses  to Bennett’s claims  Israel would no longer release the bodies of  terrorists. Tasnim called the bodies, “martyrs.”
Iran’s media, by reporting Bennett’s comments, have  given him ample space in media areas that are ostensibly pro-Iran regime. Yet readers now see the extent of Israel’s policies regarding Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and also Israel’s support for Iranians having access to the internet. Why Bennett’s comments have received so much coverage  is unclear. It may be due to the fact he is a new face. It may also be a way to gently critique the government’s closure of the internet by reporting on critique from abroad.


