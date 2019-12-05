Isaac Herzog meets with former President George W. Bush

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog held a work meeting on Wednesday, December 4, in Dallas, Texas. The two met to discuss the Iranian threat, the state of security relations in the Middle East, political processes and the strategic situation in the region.The meeting comes amid Bush’s recent trip to countries in the Gulf region, where he discussed growing concern over Iran’s regional ambitions and rising influence, in addition to the prospect of renewed negotiations as part of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.They also discussed the issue of growing antisemitism around the world and in the United States. The former president expressed a firm stance against increasing antisemitism sentiment, and also spoke about a potential future visit to Israel with Herzog, following a discussion about his visits to the country and the Knesset during his tenure as president.