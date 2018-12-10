Israel Aerospace Industries closes $160m drone deal with Vietnam

AN IAI HERON stands on the tarmac during a media presentation in Emmen, Switzerland, in 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
TNS - Over the past few days, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) has agreed a deal to sell three drones to the Vietnamese government for $160 million. The Heron type 1 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be used by the Vietnamese military for a range of routine missions including maritime patrols.
The Asian media reported that the UAVs will be equipped in such a way that they can take off and land automatically and will be capable of operating in extreme weather conditions.
The Heron UAVs being supplied to the Vietnamese will be able to operate up to a range of about 350 kilometers over periods of up to 50 hours and be able to carry payloads of up to a quarter of a ton - all according to the mission on which it has been sent.
The deal has finally been agreed after a protracted period of uncertainty and delays. According to one of the reports, the deal has been achieved after the personal intervention of Ministry of Defense director general General (res) Udi Adam.
IAI declined to comment on the reports.
Last month, IAI
lost out in bids worth hundreds of millions of dollars for two major tenders for UAVs. The tenders had been issued by the Belgian and Australian militaries and both bids were won by US company General Atomics.
———
©2018 the Globes (Tel Aviv, Israel)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>