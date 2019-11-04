Israel Katz: Iran behind murder of Iraqi protesters

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the ongoing Iraqi protests on Twitter sympathizing with the protesters, in the first comments by an Israeli official on the situation in Iraq.



"We sympathize with the Iraqi people's struggle for freedom and a good life and strongly condemn the acts of repression and murder against the protesters, led by Qasem Soleimani and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards," Katz wrote.

אנחנו מזדהים עם מאבקו של העם העירקי לחופש וחיים טובים ומגנים בתוקף את פעולות הדיכוי והרצח נגד המפגינים, שמובילים קאסם סולימני ומשמרות המהפכה האירניים. העם העירקי הוא בעל מסורת והסטוריה עתיקה ומפוארת, ויוצאי עירק רבים בישראל זוכרים לטובה שנים רבות של חיים משותפים. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) November 4, 2019

Katz continued, "The Iraqi people have a tradition and ancient and magnificent history, and many Iraqi immigrants in Israel for the better remember many years of living together."Iraq has been in the midst of protests since July 2018, but October of this year was a particularly deadly month. Security forces shot dead over 100 protestors and injured over 6,000.Iraq's president Barham Salih called the actions of security forces "unacceptable."Iraqi security forces killed three protesters overnight when they opened fire on a crowd that gathered in front of the Iranian consulate in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, security and medical sources said on Monday.The crowd had tried to set fire to the consulate, the sources said. At least seven people, including six members of the security forces, were injured, the sources added.Reuters contributed to this report.

