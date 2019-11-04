Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel Katz: Iran behind murder of Iraqi protesters

Iraq has been in the midst of protests since July 2018, but October of this year was a particularly deadly month. Security forces shot dead over 100 protestors and injured over 6,000.

By ALEX WINSTON
November 4, 2019 11:45
1 minute read.
Israel Katz: Iran behind murder of Iraqi protesters

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz. (photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to the ongoing Iraqi protests on Twitter sympathizing with the protesters, in the first comments by an Israeli official on the situation in Iraq.

"We sympathize with the Iraqi people's struggle for freedom and a good life and strongly condemn the acts of repression and murder against the protesters, led by Qasem Soleimani and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards," Katz wrote.

Katz continued, "The Iraqi people have a tradition and ancient and magnificent history, and many Iraqi immigrants in Israel for the better remember many years of living together."


Iraq has been in the midst of protests since July 2018, but October of this year was a particularly deadly month. Security forces shot dead over 100 protestors and injured over 6,000.

Iraq's president Barham Salih called the actions of security forces "unacceptable."

Iraqi security forces killed three protesters overnight when they opened fire on a crowd that gathered in front of the Iranian consulate in the Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, security and medical sources said on Monday.

The crowd had tried to set fire to the consulate, the sources said. At least seven people, including six members of the security forces, were injured, the sources added.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content

November 4, 2019
Films by Israeli director win awards at Irish film festival

By HANNAH BROWN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings